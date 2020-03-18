At a time when countries all around the globe are facing one of the biggest healthcare emergencies of our time, the Coronavirus spread has not only brought the whole world to a halt but has also made this a testing time for the human spirit. True as it may come that the current situation is a see-saw of events between recovery and succumbing to the virus spread, people all around the globe are trying to find their own silver lining.

From people in Paris creating music together by banging their pots and pans on windows and balconies to break the silence of corona curfew to people dancing to the tune of their favorite songs, these are surely happy and uplifting news in such a gloomy time.

One such video making the rounds of social media shows a greek woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit's famous dance number "Ek Do Teen" from her 1988 blockbuster "Tezaab". The video originally posted on Twitter by @Mr_Belutsch shows women dancing to the song at work and is his colleague.

The post reads as "While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit. Let's make Katerina famous". The video has received praises from all around and has been seen by more than 40k people and retweeted almost 1k times with many people calling it as a stress buster.

Loved this video... There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home!

Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday Arin❤ pic.twitter.com/e7tfPk0jSV — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2020

