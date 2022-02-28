Madhuri Dixit is back as Anamika Anand in Netflix's The Fair Game. Dixit plays the role of a superstar Anamika Anand in this show about complex relations, insecurities, truth and lies. And, as expected, the actress owns the screen and the show. Madhuri may have been away from the screen but she hasn't lost the magnetism with which she pulls audience into her world. Madhuri, who probably has been yearning for a power-packed role like this, reigns in this suspense drama.

What works

So, let's take a look at what works in The Fame Game.

The perfect casting: Madhuri Dixit – without batting an eyelid! From Sanjay Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jafari and Gagan Arora – each artist has done justice to what they were offered. And, Rajshri Deshpande – take a bow! There is no denying the fact that the actress would be bombarded with calls and offers after her stint as ACP Shobha Trivedi. Manav Kaul as Manish Khanna is a testament to the actor's versatility.

The whodunit: From the outside, it seems like the perfect family, but from within, it has secrets and lies that are hard to break through. The suspense ride makes you sit upright till the last shot and that's how you know the show had you obsessed. The mystery, thrill, and darkness doesn't let you press pause until you have watched till the end.

What doesn't work?

A few scenes looked stretched a bit and a few characters could have been done without. In some sequences, the show feels dated but the good points take over the negatives here. There were moments when the show seemed a bit too unrealistic, but, it was Madhuri's phenomenal acting that more than made up for such loopholes.