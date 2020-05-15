Madhuri Dixit is one of the most iconic actresses we have right now, and today is her birthday. As wishes are pouring in, the actress thanked everybody for the love their love. In return, she shared an exclusive preview of her upcoming single, 'Candle'.

Madhuri Dixit shares an exciting glimpse of her new song

Ever since she began acting Madhuri has had her fans dancing to her tunes with her. Nobody can contest that the actress knows how to keep to a beat. But, clearly, her prowess isn't limited to dancing and acting, the actress is now making her foray into the music world.

A lot has been talked about Madhuri Dixit's album and musical endeavour. Recently, at the I for India concert, the actress covered Ed Sheeran's Perfect as her son Arin played the piano and the internet couldn't help wondering what it would be like to hear the actress sing her own song.

On her birthday, as fans recall her journey and some of the most memorable moments in her career, Madhuri revealed a new beginning. Thanking everyone for the wishes and the love, the actress shared a glimpse of her new song Candle on Instagram. Her caption read, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

With a soulful piano tune, you can see the Bollywood actress singing, "We step up to the edge, and we're not afraid to fall." One can't help wonder how the entire track will sound. Fans are gushing over the new tune and the new avatar they're getting to see their favourite actress in.