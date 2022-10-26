Diwali, which is by far one of the biggest festivals in India, does not begin or end with Laxmi Pujan. It is a 5-day-long festival that is celebrated with the intention of bringing your loved ones together. And, what better than music. So, if you are willing to try something new on the last day of the festival, you can surely try these celebrity special playlists that have been handpicked by your favourite Bollywood stars.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been a part of a number of hit films and their film songs have been equally praised by the audience. So, you can surely try Ranbir and Alia's Diwali mix playlist which has been curated by the couple specially for you.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist

Madhuri Dixit

From romantic dramas, comedies and action thrillers, Madhuri Dixit, one of Bollywood's charismatic heroine, has given uncountable hit films to the audience. In addition, her decades-spanning career also had a number of hit songs. Check out her exclusive playlist for this year's Diwali.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist

Guru Randhawa

Singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa is known for its variety of songs. Be it bhangra, filmi music, romantic Indian pop or rap collabs, he has tried almost everything. For this festive season, he shared his favourite songs that ignite the holiday spirit.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist

Pritam

Pritam's music has always given us a blend of Bollywood, Indian classical, rock and Sufi melodies. Have a look at his handpicked tracks to celebrate this year's festive spirit.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist

Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali, who has always presented a mix of Bollywood and Indian pop music, has also prepared a fittingly festive Apple Music selection. In order to experience her fun-loving musical mix, do check out the list.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist

Yuvan Shankar Raja

If you are into South Indian music, then Yuvan Shankar Raja's playlist is a perfect match for your festive mood. The prolific singer and songwriter has delivered a steady stream of smashes, juggling ragas, rap and unexpected remixes with equal ease. Now, you can experience it at your finger tip.

Click here for the Apple Music playlist