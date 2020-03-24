We enjoy the end product of an actor's work. It's not unheard of, for stars to have fun on sets of a film. Aamir Khan was a known prankster on sets and he played pranks on many actresses. One incident though backfired on the actor.

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan had worked together on Dil. When Aamir Khan had played a prank on Madhuri, the actress chased him with a hockey stick to teach him a lesson. Aamir Khan didn't realise he was tickling a sleeping dragon.

When Aamir Khan's prank on Madhuri Dixit cost him heavily

Everybody loves a prank, especially when they are the ones playing the prank. The same can't be said for those who are the ones being pranked. It's not news that Aamir Khan was a prankster in his time. Many actresses have discussed how he would tease them and engage in some harmless flirting as well.

Dil in 1990 was a huge hit which starred Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The blockbuster was appreciated for the chemistry shared by Aamir and Madhuri. The incident was also shared by Madhuri on social media. The actress said that the two used to have a lot of fun on sets.

One time when Aamir Khan had tried to spit on Madhuri's hand as part of his prank, he pretended to read her palm and instead spat instead. This ticked Madhuri off as she hadn't expected that. In her anger, she chased him with a hockey stick. However, she couldn't catch him. Madhuri discussed the incident in one of her older interviews as well.

The two though still share immense respect for each other and Dil went on to become one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in 1990. While we haven't seen much of the two of them together on screen since then, one can still hope.