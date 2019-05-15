Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene was born 15 May, 1967, in Mumbai, as Madhuri Dixit. The award-winning actress celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Known for her mesmerising smile, elegant dance moves and impeccable acting skills, Madhuri Dixit was a sensation in the late eighties and all through the nineties in Bollywood.

The actress, recently seen in Karan Johar's film Kalank as Bahaar Begum, held her own in a male-dominated Bollywood industry and had author-backed roles for her. Even in a hero-centric film, she had a strong role and could always shine through. After gettng married to Dr Shriram Nene in the US, she took a break and raised two sons.

Often compared to yesteryear actress Madhubala for her resemblance, charm and beauty, Madhuri Dixit continues to enthral fans with her acting, her dance, her television shows where she is a judge, and her movie productions.

Here are some beautiful pictures with quotes posted by Madhuri Dixit-Nene on social media, including some lovely black and white photos with the hashtag #BlackAndWhiteStories.

Bonus image!

Happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit!