Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi absolutely ruled the screens with their grace, persona and acting prowess back in the '90s. These two leading actresses never shared screen space but that did not mean that they did not make the headlines together.

Back in the day, media portals hinted that there was a rivalry between these two stellar actresses. It would often be said that the divas were arch-nemesis of one another and the late great actress Sridevi in an interview with Stardust had subtly mentioned how Madhuri had copied her way of acting in Khalnayak. It came as a shock to fans and followers of Bollywood to see Sridevi present at Madhuri's wedding in 1999.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Madhuri Dixit addressed these rumours and spoke about the kind of relationship she shared with Sridevi. Talking about Ramesh Sippy's 'Zameen' their only film together, which never got released, Madhuri said, "We never worked together. There was one movie that we did long back but even then, we didn't have any scenes together. We had different scenarios going for us in terms of our careers. Our paths never really crossed in that sense. But, of course, we both had a lot of respect and admiration for each other."

"I had respect for her as an actor as she worked in different languages, which was amazing and she was successful across them. She was also very sweet to me" she further added. Madhuri spoke about being a part of 'Pukar' which was produced by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, the actress said, "Pukar was Boney ji's production. So, she was the producer of that film. There was not much interaction between us because she was doing her own thing and I was doing mine. We didn't really get to talk much."

She went on to add, "After we completed Pukaar and it released, I was married and went to the US. That's why there wasn't so much interaction. She entered the industry before I did and she had been working since she was a little kid. She worked really hard to be where she was and I really respected that."