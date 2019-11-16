There have been a lot of speculations on Hindi remake Telugu blockbuster film Bhaagamathie. It is said that Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the lead role in this film. She will be seen playing the role reprised by actress Anushka Shetty. Well, till now, nothing about this project has been made official. So, fans of the film and the actress, are really not sure whether the remake is happening or not. Well, here is something you all have to know.

Recently, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that actor Madhavan is going to play the lead in this Hindi remake, and this created quite a abuzz as fans of the actor were pretty excited to see him as a part of the super hit film and began congratulating him too.

Hey guys .. not true . I have no idea about this project. ???? https://t.co/O3THsGAz1c — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 14, 2019

However, the actor issued a statement and said that the reports are false and fake. To the Tweet which was shared by Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan replied, "Hey guys .. not true. I have no idea about this project,'' he stated.

This is definitely not the first time Madhavan has refuted such rumours. Every now or then, some or other rumours about the actor's projects keep doing rounds on social media and he clarifies them.

Madhavan has Rocketry in his kitty and he is still shooting for it. Also, he has Nishabdam, a multilingual film which ha Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and others. This Hemath Madhukar directorial has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen also in a key role. The teaser of this film was unveiled recently and is a huge hit among the audiences.