Made in India: 5G call successfully tested at IIT-Madras; network fully designed in India [details]

In a major boost to PM Narendra Modi's Made in India vision, a 5G call was successfully made at IIT Madras on Tuesday. Minister for Communications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw made the 5G call using the network entirely designed and developed in India.

PM Modi said on Tuesday the 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to the Indian economy. PM Modi also launched a 5G Test Bed, developed by a multi-institutes collaborative project that included eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

"5G Test Bed is an important step towards the country's self reliance on critical and modern technology in the telecom sector. The 5G technology is also going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business," the Prime Minister said.

This facility will boost growth in every sector - agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics, creating vast employment opportunities, the Prime Minister noted.

Going from Local to Global

Speaking on the historic occasion, Vaishnaw said: "This is the realisation of Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack."

Aatmanirbhar 5G ??



Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India.

The minister also expressed his happiness at the complex systems developed by "Young India" and placing India on the global map in the telecom space. Over the next few months, this designed and made in India solution has the potential for going from Local to Global.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), PM Modi said: "It is estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute USD 450 bn to the Indian economy. This will not only accelerate internet speed but also boost development and employment."

"By the end of this decade, we will be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it. Our efforts will help our startups to become global champions in the telecom sector and 5G technology," he said.