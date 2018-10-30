Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has updated the F-Pace SUV range with the addition of new petrol variant for 2019. The British marque now offers the F-Pace in Prestige trim and it has been priced at Rs 63.17 lakh for petrol and Rs 63.57 lakh for diesel variants (ex-showroom).

The new petrol engine in question is the 2.0-litre unit from the Ingenium family. The mill develops 246hp of power and 369Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Jaguar claims the F-Pace petrol can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 7 seconds while the top speed is 217 kmph.

Jaguar Land Rover India stated local manufacturing of F-Pace in November last year. Jaguar's first performance SUV was offered only in four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine so far. The diesel mill develops 177bhp and 430Nm of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

As part of the 2019 update, the F-Pace gets features including park assist, lane keep assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor, 360-degree parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights, Wi-Fi Hotspot and Pro Services, and 102-inch touch screen.

Additional changes for 2019 edition include illuminated metal tread plates, chrome switches for the 10-way seats, suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals. The F-Pace boasts recline seats, four-zone climate control, a 380W Meridian sound system and configurable interior mood lighting (with 10 colours).

Underpinning an all-new Lightweight Aluminum Architecture (LAA) platform, the F-Pace measures 4,731mm in length, 2,175mm in width and 1,651mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,874mm and offers ground clearance of 213mm.

"In the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar F-Pace has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers. With the launch of the locally manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-Pace, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).