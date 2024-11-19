Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its 16th season now. From the common men to celebs, sportspersons, and businessmen; the show often gets well-known names as guests too. And this, it was none other than Amitabh Bachchan's own son - Abhishek Bachchan. Jr Bachchan came on the show to promote his upcoming film - I Want To Talk.

Abhishek mimics Amitabh

The makers have now released a promo of the upcoming episode. In the episode, Abhishek is seated on the hot seat in front of Big B. He is then seen mimicking how Amitabh Bachchan gets excited everytime someone wins Rs 7 crore. The Guru actor further went on to reveal how everyone in the family also mimicks Big B when at the dinner table.

Abhishek then tells the audience that they won't go today until and unless they win that coveted - Rs 7 crore. When Amitabh sees the audience raising thumbs in union, he says, "Bahut badi galti kardi inko bula ke (Made a mistake inviting him here)." The fans are in for a treat to see the father-son camaraderie on the sets of KBC.

Amitabh and Abhishek, both have always had the best of things to say about one another. When Abhishek's Ghoomer failed to do big numbers but received good feedback from the cricket, the 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' penned down a long note praising his acting abilities. "It is beyond all doubt that Ghoomer is a very superior film. I say this as a father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity," he wrote.

"At this young age, Abhishek, and in the duration of the time (that) you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity, and aplomb. Each one (has been) difficult and different, and each (one) successful. My pride has no bounds. It has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts. But no more. It has been spoken and shall be spoken ever. My love," he further wrote.