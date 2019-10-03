It's time to put on your dancing shoes, your best garba attire and swing to the tunes of Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer Made in China - an out and out entertainer laden with the essence of the Gujarati culture, laced with laughter and madness. With music by Sachin-Jigar, the makers have released two chart-topping tracks - Odhani and Sanedo that have totally set the tone for the film and the Navratri festive season.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Made In China is a true celebration of dreaming big and keeping the faith, against all odds. What better way to make the celebration count than to evoke and soak in the energy of the Navratri festivities.

Releasing this Diwali, the songs of the film have received tremendous love from audiences. The lead cast of the film, along with the makers have been inundated with videos from fans performing to the tracks in their best garba looks. Given the legacy of the songs and it's long standing popularity, seeing it with the zest of 2019 has resulted in them taking over the charts - hands down!

Talking about the popularity of the two songs and the overall response received, producer Dinesh Vijan says, "With the film being set in Gujarat, we really wanted to do something special this Garba season. It was important to us to represent the culture and music in a way that takes you down nostalgia lane but also gives you something new to groove to. We're overwhelmed by the response Odhani and Sanedo have received, our digital handles are constantly buzzing with messages and videos from people across the country and we're looking forward to seeing the graba fire spread far amd wide."

Interestingly, for the song Sanedo, Raj and Mouni also choreographed some impromptu Garba steps. Talking about her experience Mouni says, "This was my first attempt at Garba. We have a small Garba sequence in one of the scenes in the film as well which was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and Shruti taught me how to do it. Taking cues from there, Raj and I decided to try our hands at some Garba choreography in Sanedo. Given our love for dance, Mikhil's brief of just having a good time and doing our own thing without directed choreography was like leaving two kids at a candy store. We just went all out. It was so much fun and we enjoyed every bit of it."

Raj further adds, "I love Garba as a dance form. While shooting for Sanedo, Mikhil's brief to us was to let loose and add our bit to the choreography wherever we wanted. Keeping up with this classic Navratri number, Mouni and I decided to break into our own version of an impromptu Garba!"