The much-awaited Telugu comedy sequel Mad Square has finally hit the theaters, and Twitter is buzzing with reactions!

Starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Priyanka Jawalkar, this coming-of-age comedy promises laughter, chaos, and much fun.

But is it worth all the hype? Let's discover what the other internet folks are saying!

A Hilarious First Half, But a Chaotic Second?

Audiences who watched the opening-day shows had plenty to discuss. Many found the first half entertaining and considered it very funny.

One viewer tweeted, "#MAD2 Very good first half. The director infused comedy in every scene.

The entire marriage sequence is a LAUGH RIOT!"

All the actors did well but it is #LADDU who steals the show in first half.

Just 40mins into #MadSquare … it is definitely a blasttttt. Mentalllll comedy asalu

The wedding scene, in particular, got special love, with fans saying it was the funniest part of the film. The role of Laddu, which was the best part of the show, was played by the actor Ram Nitin.

The first half had everyone laughing, but the second half let down some of the supporters.

A tweet stated, "Except the first 40 minutes, nothing worked after that. "Complete chaos!"

Except first 40 mins , Nothing worked after that



Complete chaos



Swathi Reddy song is good? Other 3 songs



#MadSquare #MadSquareReview — ?NATION (@iPACTweetz) March 28, 2025

Some felt the jokes didn't land as well in the second half, and the storyline lost its grip. "Didn't live up to the expectations," wrote one user.

The music by Bheems Ceciroleo got mixed reviews. While Swathi Reddy's song was appreciated ("Swathi Reddy song is good!"), the other tracks didn't impress as much.

As for performances, Narne Nithiin and the lead cast received praise for their energy, but Laddu remained the fan favorite.

#MadSquareReview -



-Comedian #Sunil is Back Hilarious Track.

-Extra Hilarious Second Half ???

- Laddu & Laddu’s Fathers Comedy Work Well ??

- #SwathiReddy Song ???

- Parody on Trivikram Dailouges ??

- #Pokiri Reference Right on Spot ???pic.twitter.com/v3Y009mh0C https://t.co/JgniUeZ45j — Australian Telugu Films (@AuTelugu_Films) March 28, 2025

One of the tweets summarized it: "Mad Square is a ridiculous comedy that ignores sense completely. The first half was full of chuckles, but the second half could have been better."