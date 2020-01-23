January Jones has come a long way since Mad Men, and the actress proved that fact by showing off her enviable physique in a series of sultry looks for her collaboration with the apparel company Pair of Thieves.

January Jones looked gorgeous in the snaps, posing in a series of stunning intimates she helped design. January seemed to channel her iconic Mad Men character, the star sported Betty Francis' signature hairstyle, a pair of black high-waisted bike shorts with sheer panels, a coordinating bralette and a giant gold pendant.

Jones got creative with her caption writing, 'I designed a special collection of intimates with my friends at @pairofthieves "to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole, and everywhere in BUTTWEEN" avail on their website!!'



In the snaps, January Jones accessorized the look with fishnet knee highs and black heels with jeweled embellishments while looking intently at her reflection in the mirror. While posing in the same ensemble, the Hollywood actress sat in a red chair on the phone with a galaxy painted behind her for the shoot.

In a 2017 interview with Red magazine, January Jones opened up about how she feels co ntent about having done the things she set out to do. She said: "I've done so much more than I ever would have hoped for," she says. "I don't have a 40 by 40 list. I have no New Year's resolutions. Everything I've done is everything I would have dreamed of. I have had the most wonderful, unexpected, joyous life. Bizarre to me. Maybe because I never asked for it."



By the looks of these snaps, it seems that January Jones still has a lot more to do ans she won't be slowing down anytime soon. You can check out the pics here:

