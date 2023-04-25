Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making headlines in recent years with scientific advancements in the domain of cardiac research. Despite several significant advancements, the algorithmic innovation of AI in everyday life has been relatively limited. In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained widespread attention, with many hailing it as a transformative technology capable of revolutionizing various healthcare issues. According to Nasmin, "The invention to design new healthcare technology for medical diagnosis becomes the incentive to critical patients." she is an AI and healthcare researcher working towards bridging the gap between the potential of AI and its real-world impact in the healthcare industry.

Nasmin Jiwani has recently conducted groundbreaking research that may change the way we approach healthcare in the future. Scientists think it is challenging to identify the cardiac determinants that provide an accurate timeline of getting cardiac arrest in the future. Nasmin's study has critically identified the parameters using sophisticated deep-learning approaches in combination with the spectroscopic framework. She mentioned in an interview, "The uniqueness of this research is to replace the conventional technology with robust artificial intelligence-based deep learning models." Conventional systems have a major limitation with tracking and triggering functionalities and high false alarm rates. This research comprises automating systems utilizing heterogeneous data of critically challenged patients. The reliability of this model was determined in scientific labs by training and testing the data for classification and clustering purposes.

Nasmin used Python and Natural Language Toolkit algorithms to perform parsing, segmentation, streamlining, and sentiment analysis. The model is so efficient that it determines accurate heart rate rhythm based on deep learning techniques and cardiotocographic data. In this model, she utilized computer-aided detection (CAD) techniques that helped medical practitioners identify and minimize child death rates and associated complications during pregnancy. To reap the complete functionalities of CAD, several dense model parameters, including performance analysis and Adam's-optimizer, were used to evaluate model precision estimating pathological situations.

The original contribution of this research model incorporates the addition of NLP technology with voice command features that suggest the best possible solution to the physicians in case of cardiac arrest complications and to determine its severity.

Nasmin says, "Though conventional systems have provided ambient information related to cardiac arrest indications, they were not very efficient in tracking unimagined opportunities and unprecedented threats related to the heart chamber's elasticity and output." As an AI expert, she developed a model with several statistical algorithms, regression models, and multiple subsets of machine learning technology to achieve visual acuity that can be baked into medical systems. The model is so powerful that it overcame the limitations of earlier studies and achieved the performance with significant precision and accuracy.

The new research involves developing replication models based on unique classifiers and F1 scores. The experimental results also showcase the power of the model by identifying the chances of cardiac arrest soon. This model also assists physicians in customizing the treatment in advance to improve the patient's survival rate. According to her, If used in medical technology, the model created can provide long-term benefits such as time and cost savings and increased accuracy of the cardiac detection techniques. It can efficiently process and analyze large amounts of data and makes a valuable tool in industries where data analysis is crucial. Healthcare organizations can leverage many economic advantages of code-based machine intelligence, automate tasks and reduce the need for manual labor, resulting in greater efficiency.

Many renowned scientists, physicians, and healthcare experts acclaimed her research for innovation in the field of digital cardiovascular solutions. Nasmin is a leading scientist and a seasoned influencer in technology. As a senior member of IEEE, she is also actively involved in reviewing other researchers' scientific articles and providing them with constructive feedback. She is also an editor of multiple renowned journals. Nasmin's accomplishments are well noted, and she was invited to be a panel member to judge Globee Technological Awards. One of the leading multi-specialty hospitals- Tejankar Healthcare and Medical Research Institute, highly appreciated this research and is considered a value-added innovation to save many lives of newborn babies in intensive care units.

Nasmin has been accoladed with the Indian Health Professional Award (IHPA) for excellence in cardiovascular research. She has multiple renowned publications in the field of artificial intelligence listed on several research platforms like Google Scholar, ResearchGate, Scopus, and IEEE. As a senior IT project manager at Merck Pharmaceuticals and Viatris Inc (Pfizer), she has gained expertise and merged deep learning with cardiovascular research. Her passion and dedication show her enthusiasm to stay current on the latest developments for society's welfare.