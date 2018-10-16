Social media was abuzz with rumours of rapper Machine Gun Kelly's death on October 14. However, the good news is that he is alive and well. But his death hoax went viral on Twitter as he became the latest victim of the 'ligma overdose.'

A rumour about the rapper's death started doing rounds on Twitter after a fake report allegedly claimed that he had overdosed with 'ligma' at a recording studio.

The article went on to claim that the reason for his drug overdose was caused because of Eminem. After Eminem released a diss track aimed at the young rapper, he subsequently went into depression. Fearing for his health, his manager "suggested" Kelly to get help.

The media outlet went onto claim that Kelly might have "overworked himself" trying to think of a good comeback after Eminem's latest track. The article also added that the readers should share the article to create awareness of 'ligma'.

'Ligma' is a fictitious drug/disease that is used to spread false death news about celebrities. Previously, Ninja, a gamer, was a victim of 'ligma overdose' in August. And recently, Takashi 6ix9ine was a victim to the death hoax in September.

People have taken the ligma prank to the next level. Its popularity has been soaring over the past year and there are now several websites that exclusively talk about 'ligma'.

Kelly had retweeted Mike Adam's tweet on October 14 to mark the date he released a song with Camila Cabello called 'Bad Things'.

2 years ago today, #MachineGunKelly and #CamilaCabello dropped their critically acclaimed collab “Bad Things”. The smash-hit went on to sell over 4.5 MILLION COPIES worldwide, and catapulted Camila's career as a solo artist. #2YearsOfBadThings pic.twitter.com/QZCg2GnVdj — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) October 14, 2018

