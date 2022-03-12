Dhanush's much-awaited movie Maaran is out on Disney+Hotstar. It is an action thriller written and directed by Karthick Naren. The T. Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan-funded movie has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead.

Samuthirakani enacts the role of an antagonist while Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Ameer and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Vivekanand Santhosham's cinematography, Prasanna GK's editing and GV Prakash Kumar's music.

Maaran Story:

It is a typical 80s story of a boy (Mathimaaran aka Maaran), who loses his parents when his kid and is responsible to raise his sister. He is inspired by his father's life and follows the righteous path. He becomes an investigate journalist and enjoys his thrilling life. His life goes for a change after exposing a politician (played by Samuthirakani) over EVM rigging. This lands him in trouble and What will happen when such a risky business starts taking a toll on his life forms the crux of the story.

The Dhanush-starrer movie has been criticised by netizens for its outdated story and poor screenplay. Except for Dhanush's performance and music, the film has not much to win the viewers' appreciation. Even Malavika Mohanan's character is wasted in the Tamil flick.

Check out netizens' comments:

sridevi sreedhar: #Maaran : 3/5 It is

@dhanushkraja and his earnest performance that saves this mass masala from @karthicknaren_M

#ThangachiPaasam the age old formula in Tamil cinema is the base of this film too. @SathyaJyothi

CK Review: #Maaran (Tamil|2022) - HOTSTAR.

Outdated story & unexciting, illogical screenplay. Thr s a twist, but unfortunately it has no impact. Music ok. Nothing challenging for Dhanush. Smruthi gud. Malavika is chewing gum torture. Writing fails big time. Packed with silly scenes. BORE!

Prince4211: #MaaranReview

Worst film ..

1st half = serial

2nd half = continuation of that serial.

Didn't expect this type of film from

@dhanushkraja and @karthicknaren_M combo

@dhanushkraja we don't want #maaran we want #Vetrimaaran film..

I think you also need it

Poonam Bajwa: #Maaran is a thriller about an investigative journalist facing the heat from a politician for his 'explosive' report against him.Real thrill for us is to investigate the events that came about sanctioning a budget for incomplete work. #MaaranOnHotstar #MaaranReview

Sreedhar Pillai: #MaaranOnHotstar a run-of-the-mill film where a investigative journalist breaks a political scam with predictable twists & turns, laced with "thangachi" sentiments.

@dhanushkraja as the journo who believes that pen is mightier than the sword is the plus point.

Ramesh Bala: #MaaranOnHotstar : Story of an investigative journalist with sister sentiment..

@dhanushkraja is the saving grace in the movie..

@smruthi_venkat has a good role and performed well..

Twists and turns towards the end are interesting..

Watch it for D on @DisneyPlusHS