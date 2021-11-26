Silambarasan's latest movie Maanaadu has opened to positive reviews and registered a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Kollywood flick, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has made an impressive collection despite the special shows getting cancelled at the last minute.

Maanaadu Collection in Tamil Nadu



The movie was released to a decent buzz on Thursday, 25th November. The promos and the success rate of Venkat Prabhu were some of the key points why the fans were eagerly waiting for the Tamil movie to release on the screens.

Cashing in on the occasion, distributors had planned special morning shows, but the shows were cancelled over KDM issues. Yet it did not deter the spirit of the fans as they thronged to theatres for later shows in big numbers. Hence, Maanaadu has got a good opening across the state.

Maanadu at Chennai Box Office



In Chennai, Maanaadu has reportedly garnered Rs 88.65 lakh. It is the biggest ever opening for a film starring Simbu in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It failed to break the record of Vijay's Master which collected Rs 1.21 crore on the first day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Traders Talk



Nikilesh Surya, manager of Rohini Silver Screens, said that Maanaadu has got a flying start. "This is after the cancellation of 2200 early morning show tickets. #Maanaadu Rampage @RohiniSilverScr,[sic]" he tweeted.

In Tamil Nadu as well, Maanaadu has done exceptionally well on the first day. "Career best TN opening for @SilambarasanTR_ through #Maanaadu White heavy check mark Will update the figure later in the day. In the long run, the film will be hugely viable for the TN theatrical buyers. #MaanaaduBlockbuster," he tweeted.

The early estimation coming from trade sources indicate that Maanaadu has garnered over Rs 7 crore on the first day in the state.

With the movie getting positive reviews, the Simbu-starrer is expected to set the box office on fire in the next few days. However, the first weekend is crucial for the film's success at the collection centres.