If you have seen the documentary – Wild Wild Country – on Netflix, there's no way you can forget Ma Anand Sheela. Despite going behind the bars, getting her hands dirty and being involved in one of the biggest scandals the world has ever since; Ma Anand Sheela continues to enjoy a huge fan following. Now being seen as a pop culture figure, the former spiritual guru recently spoke about Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Films in the pipeline?

At the time when the documentary landed on Netflix, it dominated all the headlines for months. Audience couldn't believe what they saw. From Karan Johar inviting Anand Sheela to a show to directors expressing their desire to make a film on her; Ma Anand Sheela was everywhere. It was around the same time that even Shakun Batra had hinted at wanting to make a film on her.

Priyanka Chopra vs Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra had also expressed her desire to play the cult figure's role in her biographical film. However, none of the films ever materialised. Now, Ma Anand Sheela has said that Priyanka's announcement of wanting to play her role, had left the spiritual leader unhappy.

"Shakun Batra was going to make a film on me but it has not happened because of the financing. They cannot find financiers for it. Before I had chosen Alia, and now there is no money in it so I don't know," she told Screen.

Why not PeeCee

Ma Sheela also expressed her frustration about PeeCee. "She announced she wanted to play Sheela part, but she had not asked me. That was the problem and I wasn't happy. One should ask before making public announcements. They need to take approval," she further added.

Now that they are unable to find financiers for the film, the Rajneeshpuram head says she is fine with even the Quantico actress playing her role. She added that it was during one film she saw where she couldn't look beyond how identical Alia Bhatt looked to her younger days.

Why yes to Alia

"I have never seen Bollywood films. I have not seen Priyanka's work. I have watched one of Alia Bhatt's film because of my sister and when I looked at her, I was surprised. I said, 'She looks like me when I was young.' Then I called Shakun and asked him if this was possible. I don't even know which film it was," she added.