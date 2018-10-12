The all-new trailer of M. Night Shyamalan's most anticipated movie, Glass, is finally here, and with it, the acclaimed writer-director has finally brought The Beast in all its glory.

In the upcoming movie, the two worlds of Unbreakable and Split will finally collide. As it is made clear through multiple interviews, movie synopsis, and the released trailer that in Glass, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) from Unbreakable will be chasing after The Beast (James McAvoy) from the Split movie. During their entire cat and mouse chase, Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) will be planning something that will prove the world the existence of superheroes and supervillains.

In the released trailer, The Beast is shown at a secure psychological facility along with David Dunn and Elijah Price, under the observation and care of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson). Dr. Stable thinks that the supernatural abilities of David Dunn and Kevin Crumb are symptoms of delusion, and has even devised a treatment that includes bright lights that will force them to switch identities.

Check out the trailer:

The official synopsis of the Glass reads as:

"Following the conclusion of Split, David Dunn pursues Kevin Wendell Crumb's superhuman persona of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, going by Mr. Glass, emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

When Unbreakable was released in 2000, the film was not a commercial hit, but at the same time, it was praised by the critics. During that time, the superhero movies were not really a thing but Shyamalan's popularity gave the movie a good run. When the moviegoers enjoyed James McAvoy's Split, they were in a treat of surprise when David Dunn was showed at the end. By including David Dunn in Split, Shyamalan realized the possibility of a trilogy. He later stated:

"I go off in my room, a week after this film opens, to write the script. But I'm going to start writing. [I have] a really robust outline, which is pretty intricate. But now the standards for my outlines are higher. I need to know I've won already. I'm almost there but I'm not quite there."

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' movie is scheduled to release on January 18, 2019.