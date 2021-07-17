Lyricist Prince Sharma's love affair with music began at a very early age and it kept on growing. Prince eventually decided to take it up as a career and pursued it the full time being fully aware about the challenges that lie forward for becoming the best one in his league.

Some of his commendable songs include Blood, Chori Chori, Valentine, Dil Dil Rani and so much more. There's so much more original music which is brewing in. One of his collaborations was with Pranjal Dahiya titled 'Aafat' which caused an Aafat on the internet with over 3.5 Million views in a very short time span.

Prince's small eyes have bigger dreams to accomplish and the lyricist is pulling all strings and weaving his future and dream life intricately by carefully understanding his viewers choices and producing music which is a treat to the ears.

Prince is extremely talented and ensures to always keep up his energy zoning into various moods for bringing out the best original music we all love jamming too.

We can't wait to see more original fresh content come in.