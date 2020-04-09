Lyricist Prasoon Joshi seems to be heavily disappointed with the song, Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The CBFC chairman took to social media and minced no words while expressing his opinion on the remixed version of the song.

"All songs were written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when the original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Up to the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully, the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra," Prasoon Joshi wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time when Bollywood chose to rewrite one of its own songs, scripts only to present it again for the second time. The original song Masakali from the film Delhi 6, featured Sonam Kapoor in the company of doves.

The song was sung by Mohit Chauhan, composed by AR Rahman and the written by Prasoon Joshi. The song was shot in the intricate areas of old Delhi, the other corner of the city which has historic establishments. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi, be it in films such as Rang De Basanti, or Delhi 6, has a completely different cinematic look about itself. A viewer could almost smell the aura of the city.

Masakali 2.0 song

Masakali 2.0 has different beats and is mainly shot in a room, where actor Sidharth Malhotra attempts to make love with actress Tara Sutaria.

Their music video is not established in any particular city and often uses a 360-degree motion technique of the camera to introduce us to the inside space, where there is a rotating bed. A few moments later we come to know that this couple has walked into a room that's not reserved for them and hides inside the blanket when they are caught red-handed.

In another tweet, AR Rahman expressed his displeasure for the remix version, when he put up a tweet stating that he is enjoying the original tunes of Masakali.