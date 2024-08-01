Lung cancer, a leading cause of mortality worldwide, has been identified as the most common cancer to spread to the brain, creating secondary cancer. This alarming revelation was made by health experts on World Lung Cancer Day, an annual event observed on August 1st to raise awareness about lung cancer. In India, lung cancer accounts for an annual incidence of 72,510 cases, making up 5.8 per cent of all cancer cases and ranking as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer.

The health experts noted that a significant challenge arises when lung cancer metastasizes to critical parts of the body, such as the brain. Brain metastases are a prevalent complication across various cancer types, particularly among lung cancer patients, said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital. He added that about 10 per cent of newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) develop brain metastases, with lung cancer accounting for 40 to 50 per cent of primary tumours in these cases.

Addressing brain metastases requires a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, neurologists, and palliative care specialists to meet the complex needs of patients. The primary goals are to alleviate symptoms, extend survival, and enhance the overall quality of life through personalized treatment plans and supportive care.

Tobacco smoking is the primary risk factor for lung cancer in India, contributing to a significant proportion of cases. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for about 85 per cent of all cases. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to reduce the risk, said Pavan Yadav, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology & Lung Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital. However, exposure to environmental pollutants, occupational hazards, and genetic factors also play crucial roles in the development of this disease.

Early cancer detection and screening play a crucial role in improving lung cancer outcomes. When lung cancer is diagnosed at an early stage before it has spread to other parts of the body, there is a higher chance of successful treatment and potential cure. Screening programmes like Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans are recommended for high-risk individuals such as heavy smokers and those with a family history of the disease.

The lung microbiome, the community of microorganisms in the lungs, has emerged as a significant factor in the context of lung cancer. Research suggests that changes in the lung microbiome, or dysbiosis, can contribute to disease progression. For instance, an imbalance in the types of bacteria present may promote inflammation, which can create an environment conducive to cancer growth. Specific bacterial populations have been associated with lung cancer, such as an increase in pathogenic bacteria and a decrease in beneficial ones.

In terms of treatment, understanding the lung microbiome's role could lead to personalized approaches. For example, certain bacteria might affect how patients respond to immunotherapy or chemotherapy. Bacterial metabolites can influence the immune system's response to cancer, and targeting the microbiome could potentially enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments or reduce side effects.

The fight against lung cancer is multifaceted, involving not only medical interventions but also lifestyle changes and public health initiatives. The role of the lung microbiome in lung cancer is an emerging area of research that could potentially lead to new treatment strategies. However, the most effective way to reduce the risk of lung cancer remains quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to environmental pollutants and occupational hazards. The focus on early detection and understanding the role of the lung microbiome in lung cancer progression underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to managing this disease.