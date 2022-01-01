Members of a parent association found a novel, albeit objectionable, way of making themselves heard. As for the district education officer at the receiving end, he discovered what it is like being trolled with a practical joke.

Upset over their grievances not being addressed, the members of the association garland the unsuspecting officer with shoes. The officer while getting clicked and posing for the cameras, didn't realise that after the first three floral garlands, the fourth one had a pair of crocs shoes. It was after a while, and a few more clicks later that he realises.

While a police complaint has been filed by the district education officer, but that hasn't stopped the footage from going viral and becoming a subject of memes, from harmless jokes to those inching towards black humour.

In the almost one-minute clip, the education officer, however, even after realising that he's been garlanded with a pair of shoes, refrains from overreacting and calmly displays his displeasure.

What is the issue?

The issue, reportedly, goes more than a week back to molestation allegations against a government teacher in Ludhiana. Initiating investigation into the allegations, deputy district education officer Charanjeet Singh even recorded the statements of the student staff and the accused in the presence of the school management committee and the members of Ludhiana Parents' Association.

The Ludhiana Parents' Association even said that despite them taking up the issue with district education officer, the education department took almost a week to question the teacher. They were also displeased with the fact that instead of being suspended, he was shifted to a boys' school.

The netizens need a reason

The video, understandably, leads itself to plain humour. Many couldn't contain their amusement at the officer's reaction. While others thought it was a novel way to protest and bring attention to unheeded grievances.

"This is hilarious and pathetic at the same time," joked a netizen. While other posted, "Wish someone does this to Modi." Many others joined in wishing how it could be extended to other parts and bureaucrats in India. "This is the funniest thing I saw in 2021," wrote another.