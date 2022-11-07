A day after constituting a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the gruesome killing of Shiv Sena leader, Punjab Police booked a resident of Ludhiana for celebrating the killing of the Hindu leader by distributing sweets.

Highly "protected" national president of Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amristar by a local youth in the presence of senior police officers and his own security guards on November 4.

According to police, a case has been registered in Ludhiana against a person, who allegedly distributed sweets (Laddoos) over the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in Amritsar days back.

Ludhiana Police lodged an FIR against the person after a purported video of him, distributing sweets over the death of Sudhir Suri, was shared widely on social media.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was killed at Amritsar on November 4 in the presence of senior police officers of the Punjab Police.

Suri was on the hit list of terrorists for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached to him. The Shiv Sene leader was shot at when he along with other workers was participating in a protest demonstration outside Gopal Temple in Amritsar city of Punjab.

In the presence of a huge contingent of police, a youth fired four shots from point-blank range at Suri. The injured Shiv Sena leader was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

5-member SIT constituted to probe Suri's killing

The Punjab Police have formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of Sudhir Suri. The SIT would be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Jagjit Singh Walia.

Other members are Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk and Abhimanyu Rana, CIA in-charge Amandeep Singh, and Anti-Gangster Staff Wing in-charge Shiv Darshan Singh. ADGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke would supervise the investigation.

The development came amid reports that the probe is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after preliminary investigations hinted at the alleged role of Khalistani groups. An NIA team was already in Amritsar and held meetings with police officials on the case.

While Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harika has claimed the responsibility for the killing, a video of prime suspect Sandeep Singh, who is in seven-day police custody, with the controversial head of "Waris Punjab De", Amritpal Singh, has raised questions over the role of the outfit.