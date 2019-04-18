Celebrity fashion designer, Astha Narang has received lots of appreciation for her creativity and talent. She has been named India's one of the topmost designers for her collection available for Indian brides.

Not only traditional, she has impressed with her western designs too. "Fashion designing has become highly competitive today. If you want to pursue a career in this industry, you will have to work harder and develop several other skills. It is also about visual arts, general design and even graphic design knowledge. That is, if you really want to be the best," she said.

"Fashion designing is an exciting career choice that allows designers to create clothing and accessories. They study fashion trends, sketch designs, select colors, fabrics and styles, and create prototypes. There are many advantages to choosing a career in fashion design, including the freedom to create cutting-edge designs. Fashion designing also provides opportunities for travel and exposure to fashion trends and ideas. Fashion designing offers the opportunity to be a trendsetter and an entrepreneur. I feel lucky and blessed to design for Soha Ali Khan," she added.