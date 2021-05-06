After Nafisa Ali, ace singer Lucky Ali himself has finally responded to the rumours of his COVID-19 diagnosis and death that had surfaced online earlier this week. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'O Sanam' singer gave a witty clarification to the death hoax and said that he is "resting in peace at home".

The post read: "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time."

On Tuesday, a message was circulated through WhatsApp groups that claimed that ace singer Lucky Ali has passed away. Soon after this, his fans started sharing the messages with their friends and families. Though many people believed the claim and started expressing their condolences, others claimed the news of the ace singer's death is fake.

After the rumours of Lucky Ali's death started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday, former actor-politician and a close friend of the singer Nafisa Ali tweeted, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health."

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

In an interview with a leading daily, Nafisa said that Lucky Ali has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and he is doing well in Bengaluru with his family. She said: "I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine."

Following this, the singer had also shared a post on his social media handle where he wrote a quote from the holy Quran. "Allah never changes the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves," Lucky Ali wrote.

The post garnered a lot of love and blessings from all his fans and followers. Many of his fans asked him if he is planning for any new album, while some asked him about his next Bollywood track. Though Lucky Ali is not in the limelight currently, his music videos keep surfacing online quite frequently and his fans still go gaga over his soulful voice and evergreen songs such as 'O Sanam', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and 'Safarnama' from 'Tamasha'.