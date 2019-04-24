Malayalam movies have been finding its audience in Tamil Nadu and especially in Chennai in the recent years. Not just Malayalis, Tamils in urban places in the state have started watching Mollywood movies which has turned out to be a good sign for the film industry.

At this stage, Mollywood films are majorly attracting Malayalam-speaking audience and Tamil youths in urban centres who won't complain watching the films with sub-titles. Here, we are listing out top five movies which have done notable collection in Tamil Nadu:

Movie Name: Lucifer

Release Date: 28 March, 2019

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer, which has Mohanlal in the lead, is in the numero uno position at the list of highest grossing Malayalam movies in Tamil Nadu. The action-packed mass entertainer has grossed over Rs 2.1 crore in the state.

Movie Name: Premam

Release Date: 29 May, 2015

Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran's romantic comedy remains a landmark movie as it ran for over 300 days in a multiplex in Chennai. The movie had blown away the youths with its visually-arresting songs, content and the performance of the actors. Especially, the people had fallen in love with the performances of the female leads. The film had earned around Rs 2 crore in the state. Remember, the film had earned when the ticket prices were less compared to now.

Movie Name: Odiyan

Release Date: 14 December, 2018

VA Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan was a fantasy drama based on the legend of the Odiyan clan. Mohanlal and Manju Warrier played the leads in the flick, which raked in Rs 1.26 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Movie Name: Bangalore Days

Release Date: 30 May, 2014

Romantic movies being favourite genre of Chennaities, multi-starrer Bangalore Days won the hearts of the youths, again. Anjali Menon's creation had earned Rs 1.20 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Movie Name: Puli Murugan

Release Date: 7 October, 2016

Mohanlal's Puli Murugan was an action-packed film directed by Vysakh. The presentation, content backed by some fine VFX works were enough to attract the audience. The film earned Rs 95 lakh in its lifetime in the state.