Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh
Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the Northern Command replacing Lt Gen Devraj Anbu. He was the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the surgical strikes that were carried out across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in 2016. He had also served as commander of the Army's One Corps in Mathura.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command looks after Army's operations in Jammu and Kashmir besides guarding the LoC and is considered very crucial.

The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), tweeted about the development on Friday, June 1.

"Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, AVSM**, YSM, SM has taken over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief #NorthernCommand. Earlier, the General officer was DCOAS (IS&T).He has a vast Command, Staff & Instructional experience and has served in all types of operational environment," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted.

Singh also paid tribute to the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty.

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, who will now take charge as the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, also paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti and reviewed the Guard Of Honour at the South Block Lawns on Friday. He succeeds Lt Gen Sarath Chand who retired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir on June 7-8 to review the situation after the announcement of unilateral suspension of operation in the valley.