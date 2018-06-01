Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the Northern Command replacing Lt Gen Devraj Anbu. He was the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the surgical strikes that were carried out across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in 2016. He had also served as commander of the Army's One Corps in Mathura.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command looks after Army's operations in Jammu and Kashmir besides guarding the LoC and is considered very crucial.

The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), tweeted about the development on Friday, June 1.

"Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, AVSM**, YSM, SM has taken over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief #NorthernCommand. Earlier, the General officer was DCOAS (IS&T).He has a vast Command, Staff & Instructional experience and has served in all types of operational environment," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, AVSM**, YSM, SM has taken over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief #NorthernCommand. Earlier, the General officer was DCOAS (IS&T).He has a vast Command, Staff & Instructional experience and has served in all types of operational environment. pic.twitter.com/ArGAfEtdNl — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 1, 2018

Singh also paid tribute to the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, AVSM**, YSM, SM takes over as GOC -in- C Northern Command; Pays tribute to the gallant soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice.@adgpi@PIB_India@SpokespersonMoD@JmuKmrPolice@crpfindia pic.twitter.com/gfI4TBDWds — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) June 1, 2018

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, who will now take charge as the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, also paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti and reviewed the Guard Of Honour at the South Block Lawns on Friday. He succeeds Lt Gen Sarath Chand who retired on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM has taken over as Vice Chief of Army Staff today. Earlier, the General Officer was commanding Northern Command. He has vast Command, Staff, Instructional & experience of all types of operational environment. pic.twitter.com/22iHGPNNxQ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 1, 2018

Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu #VCOAS paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti and reviewed the Guard Of Honour at the South Block Lawns today. #IndianArmy @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/SmDqMyL3t6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 1, 2018

On the eve of his departure to take over as Vice Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen D Anbu, GOC-in-C Northern Command paid homage at the Dhruva Shahid Samarak to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/EWr5dZuE44 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir on June 7-8 to review the situation after the announcement of unilateral suspension of operation in the valley.