Mysuru royal family matriarch Pramoda Devi Wadiyar announced on Monday that the Mysuru Palace will hold private Navaratri celebrations just as a ritual in keeping with the tradition. The announcement further aded that the celebrations will be without the presence of family members or visitors, Bangalore Mirror announced.

The decision to host low-key Navaratri celebrations is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has struck India immensely. Navaratri celebrations at the Mysore Palace are symbolic and a national spectacle. People from across the state and even the country would travel to see the lavish and traditional Navaratri celebrations.

Massive gatherings would pose a serious challenge to contain COVID-19. Moreover, mass gatherings haven't been permitted in India and the royal Wadiyar family's decision is in line with it.

Jumbo Savari

The Karnataka government had announced last month that the Mysore Dasara celebrations will not be as grand as every year. One of the biggest highlights of the Dasara celebrations in Mysore is the Jumbo Savari, a grand procession of elephants carrying idols of deities including Sri Chamundeshwari from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Grounds.

"It has been unanimously decided to hold the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in a simple manner upholding the tradition. The popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events will not take place this time to prevent people from gathering at the areas risking further spread of Covid-19," Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.