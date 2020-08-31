Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have travelled by air for the first time after the lockdown came into effect. The couple has flown down to Kerala from Chennai to celebrate the Onam festival.

The harvest festival, which kick-started on 22 August, is celebrated for 10 days by Malayalis across the world and comes to an end with Thiruvonam on 31 August. Nayanthara, being a native of Kerala, has landed in Kochi with her boyfriend on Sunday.

Vignesh Shivan has shared a couple of videos on his social media site about his first air trip since the lockdown was imposed across the country due to Covid-19. The filmmaker has sported a black jeans with red t-shirt. Whereas Nayan has donned a black pantsuit.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship since 2015 after falling in love during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Of late, there have been rumours of their wedding.

In a recent interview, Vignesh Shivan has put an end to the speculations around the marriage. "We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know," he is quoted as saying in an interview.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Her next big project is Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which is scheduled for release for Pongal 2021.

She is also part of her beau's next directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which Samantha Akkineni is playing an important character.