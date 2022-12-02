What's making noise in the OTT arena this weekend, let's take a look:

Love Today

Language: Tamil

When: December 2, 2022

Where: Netflix

Plot: Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the comedy-drama is based on Pradeep's short film App(a) Lock. Lovers Uthaman (Pradeep) and Nikitha (Ivana) are made to exchange their phones for a day by the latter's father. And what follows next is a fun-filled comedy of errors.

? Mohanlal & Honey Rose starring #Monster (2022) now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Available in - Malayalam (Original), Tamil, Telugu & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/KK7loRyvv1 — Ott Updates (@Ott_updates) December 1, 2022

Monster

Language: Malayalam

When: December 2, 2022

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Vysakh, this action thriller has Mohanlal playing the role of a Sikh cop. An official synopsis reads, During the course of a day, he is chauffeured around by Bhamini (Honey Rose) and barges into her family's life during her wedding anniversary. Lucky's arrival, however, leaves the family with a tragic incident and Bhamini is held responsible for it.

#FreddyReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Freddy is a SPINE CHILLING Revenge thriller where #KartikAaryan has outperformed himself. He elevates the impact of the script with his nuanced & proficient acting [ His Career Finest ].The story is predictable but intriguing throughout. Must watch. pic.twitter.com/tcdNkilnnL — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2022

Freddy

Language: Hindi

When: December 2, 2022

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Karthik Aryan and Alaya F in lead roles. The plot revolves around the life of Dr Freddy Ginwala, an introvert, recluse and loner dentist who fails multiple times in finding a partner until Kainaaz Irani (a married woman who is facing an abusive partner) appears in his life. The rest is a spine-chilling thriller.

#IndiaLockdown is Streaming Now on #Zee5. No one can forget the days of fear and agony of COVID lockdown days. How every aspect of life was tilted upside down. Relive the fear and agony and see wat as human race we faced and came out brilliantly. @imbhandarkar ji superb job . pic.twitter.com/vkswoHHdxB — Sorabh Tiwari ?? (@SorabhTiwari13) December 2, 2022

India Lockdown

Language: Hindi

When: December 2, 2022

Where: ZEE5

Plot: Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film narrates the plight of migrant workers and others affected during the initial phase of the lockdown. It stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in important roles.

Hindi film #Goodbye will premiere on Netflix India on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/HyOlWsMLAL — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) November 22, 2022

Goodbye

Language: Hindi

When: December 2, 2022

Where: Netflix

Plot: After a mother's sudden death, chaos and grief collide when four adult siblings return to their dysfunctional Bhalla family home for the funeral. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neetu Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali in key roles.

Qala

Language: Hindi

When: December 1, 2022

Where: Netflix

Plot: The film marks the onscreen debut of Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan along with Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Rao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her.