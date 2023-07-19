Apple's latest addition to its renowned "The Underdogs" series on YouTube showcases the exceptional security features offered by Apple products, particularly the Mac, in a captivating ad titled "Swiped."

Building upon the success of its previous award-winning films, this new eight-minute episode follows four colleagues as they rely on Apple's robust security ecosystem to excel in their work. The team embarks on a crucial mission to retrieve Bridget's stolen Mac from a group of thieves, highlighting the power of Apple's security features throughout the action-packed storyline.

The video prominently features real-life demonstrations of essential security functionalities like "Notify When Left Behind" and "Find My," along with the convenience of "Family Sharing."

To ensure your personal information remains safe, Apple recommends setting strong passwords for your Mac, avoiding easily guessed combinations. Alternatively, users can utilize passkeys, leveraging Touch ID or Face ID for secure sign-ins without relying on traditional passwords.

For added protection against unauthorized access, it's advised to create separate user accounts on the Mac, requiring each user to log in individually. This not only prevents unauthorized usage but also ensures that user files and settings are isolated from others.

Additionally, Mac users can set their devices to automatically log out after a period of inactivity and require a password to wake the device from sleep or the screen saver.

Apple clarifies that one or more people can possess administrator privileges for a Mac, with the initial setup determining the primary administrator.

In case of a lost or stolen Mac, Apple's "Find My" feature comes to the rescue. Users can sign in to iCloud.com/find or use the Find My app on their other Apple devices to track down the missing device. When marked as lost, the device can be remotely locked with a passcode, ensuring data security and disabling Apple Pay on the missing device. Additionally, users can display a custom message containing contact information on the lost device to facilitate its safe return.

With "Swiped," Apple underscores the exceptional security measures incorporated into their products, giving users peace of mind and confidence in their data protection.