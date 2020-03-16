An obese kid who was always pressurized to be the right 'fit' for the society as there could have possibly no other way Suman's father would have ensured how his daughter who barely manages to get promoted in school can survive in the world out there! Phases of life changed, but what remained constant was Suman and her ordeal with her excessive body weight which made her rethink her sheer existence in the most close relationships she had. All through her childhood,she was under a harsh pressure to lose weight, failing which she was compromised into an arranged marriage with a guy who was aged 7 years older than her. The only sigh of relief that she had was that now she wouldn't have to go through the same pressure ever again. Well, sooner than later she realized that there was more to come. The pressure was yet to get ugly and toxic as her in-laws and ex-husband began their atrocities on her criticizing her for the meanest of reasons on which she probably had no control.

As they say,love can heal, but hatred kills. 24-year-old Suman by now had reached up to an unhealthy mark of 98 kgs with several medical conditions which worsened her situation. The constant stress, domestic violence,and excessive weight had by now made its mark on her body. She was diagnosed with PCOD, Thyroid,and Hypertension. Not just this, Suman narrates "my gynaecologist had warned me for resulting medical conditions lie brain tumour, due to shooting levels of Prolactin hormone in my bloodstream".

She knew she had to take a stand for herself, her parents and most importantly, her own body. With her routine 9-5 Job that she was doing as an HR, she joined a gym and focussed all her efforts to curate such a diet for herself that acts her shield for this battle that she was all alone to fight. Suman religiously maintained recorded diet formulations and coped with all the means to complete it. She was by now filed with a divorce case that left her with a loan of Rs 7 lac and had to use her jewelry to keep as a collateral to sustain her regime for the weight loss journey.

Her never say never spirit soon started showing impeccable results, such that she lost 10 kg in the very first go the next month, a remarkable 20 kg weight loss! This had by now made Suman's dedication visible to all as she started attracting people seeking help in their weight loss process.

Today, she is a successful dietician who specializes in Vitamin D3, Thyroid and PCOD, has successfully treated over 50 females with infertility, and a full-body transformation of more than 500-600 people suffering from various physiological conditions.

Not just this, she also runs a successful business of recruitment under the name of 'People and Services' as others may only have seen her childhood as a "motu baccha" but Suman at heart, always dreamt of leading her own business.