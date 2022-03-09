A team of researchers has found and captured images of Endurance, the lost vessel of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, at the bottom of the Weddell sea.

It was in 1915 that the ship was crushed by sea ice and sank. Soon after the hit, Shackleton and his men miraculously escaped using small boats.

Ship in perfect condition under the sea

A video of the discovery shows the ship in perfect condition, and it resembles a scene that directly came out of Hollywood movies.

Even though the ship rested beneath 3 kilometers for over a century, it still remains intact, and the name Endurance is clearly visible on the stern.

It should be noted that the wreck itself is a designated monument under the international Antarctic Treaty. As a result, no physical artifacts were brought to the surface.

Researchers perplexed

"Without any exaggeration, this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen - by far. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation," marine archaeologist Mensun Bound who is a part of the expedition told BBC.

The mission's leader, the veteran polar geographer Dr John Shears called the finding ''jaw dropping.''

"We have successfully completed the world's most difficult shipwreck search, battling constantly shifting sea-ice, blizzards, and temperatures dropping down to -18C. We have achieved what many people said was impossible," said Shears.

The video of the finding has now gone viral, and netizens have started claiming that the ship has lived up to his name 'Endurance.'

"I guess the ship was true to her name, enduring a century underwater and still well preserved. Another beautiful discovery that can be enjoyed for years to come," commented Luke Higgins, a YouTube user.