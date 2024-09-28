Bollywood's fashionista Bhumi Pednekar set the internet ablaze with her risqué sartorial choice at the GQ awards. The actor's jaw-dropping outfit was not just bold but also futuristic and gave Naagin vibes. Bhumi was brutally trolled for her outfit.

What did Bhumi opt for at the GQ awards night?

Bhumi was styled in a Raw Mango's armour plate with a limited edition of 100. According to the description, "This armour is worn by the Theyyam dancers of South India, who wear elaborate costumes and jewellery to channel the voice and spirit of the divine. Traditionally cast in brass, 'Bhuta', is made from glass and coiled with cobras attributed to Lord Shiva."

'Looks Vulgar, trying too hard ':Bhumi Pednekar opts for snake breastplate with glass belly, fails to impress fans

Bhumi Pednekar's latest look is an ode to an age-old tradition, it didn't appeal to the netizens. Some called it 'naagin core' as her outfit has serpent elements on the armour.

One user commented, "Not sure how she's going to sit. Looks very uncomfortable."

Another said," Which part of 'naagincore' is required for the Indian uncle's belly."

A third one said, "What in the world is this Sasta Schiaparelli?!!! "

"Best dressed? She will win for "worst dressed' or "trying too hard"," added another.

Work Front

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar which is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie 'Khel Khel Mein'. She next has 'Daldal' and 'The Royals' in the pipeline.