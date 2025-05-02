'Looks old, dull': Kareena Kapoor age-shamed for flaunting curves in off-shoulder gown at Bvlgari event

Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is currently busy with brand endorsements and promotions. Recently, she launched Bvlgari's latest perfume, Le Gemme Amune.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy to launch the Bvlgari Le Gemme Amunae Inspired by the moonstone, the fragrance makes you trust your intuition, capturing the powerful aura of the moon ."

For the launch event, Kareena wore an outfit that complemented the luxurious perfume bottle. She opted for a stunning ensemble by designer Hannah Khiangte from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Kareena made jaws drop in a navy blue off-shoulder gown from Hannah Khiangte's collection. The gown featured an ankle-length straight skirt in the front with a short train at the back that gracefully trailed behind her. She shared a slew of breathtaking pictures on Instagram, looking stunning in the couture piece.

Popular fashion page Diet Sabya also shared a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video of Kareena preparing for the event.

The actor embraced a no-makeup look, confidently flaunting her natural skin.

Netizens praised Kareena for avoiding cosmetic treatments like Botox, applauding her for aging gracefully while still maintaining her expressive face.

One user commented, "Thanks to Bebo, she's a big no-no to Botox... because she's all about her expressions ."

Another wrote, "She is the OG diva."

The third one mentioned, "Overacting always.."

In addition to her stylish appearance at the perfume launch, Kareena also attended the Malabar Gold & Diamonds launch event in Dubai, where she wore a mint green traditional outfit.

Fashion designer Arpita Mehta shared a series of gorgeous photos showcasing Kareena's elegance in ethnic wear. She wore an olive green outfit, and she draped her dupatta gracefully over one shoulder, tucking it on the opposite arm. The outfit, paired with golden strappy heels, highlighted her regal presence in the figure-flattering suit.

Take a look:

Work front

Kareena Kapoor was seen in multiple movies in 2024, including Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. She will be seen again in Daayra and in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.