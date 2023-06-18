Twinkle Khanna has shared an adorable post on the occassion of Father's Day. The actress shared a shirtless picture of Akshay Kumar and wished him on the eve. She hailed the Hera Pheri actor for his incredible genetics and good looks. Akshay too praised Twinkle's intellect and hoped that his children get that aspect from her.

Twinkle's mushy post

"Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him," she wrote.

Akshay's clever response

"Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself," Khanna went on to add. Responding to it, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Love you for this Tina Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books :)"

Twinkle Khanna is on the verge of completing her Masters in writing at Goldsmiths University in London. The couple has two kids – Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle has written several books, hosted chat shows, worked in films and is currently busy with her Masters.