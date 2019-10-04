While Sonam Kapoor has been part of a number of fantastic films in the twelve years of her career, seems like she now wishes to be involved in genres she has not explored before.

Neerja is the only non-commercial venture of hers. The actress recently said in an interview that she is looking forward to do a horror or action film.

"I haven't done any action and horror films. So these two genres are something I am looking forward to do. Talking about it really very exciting for me as I haven't done anything on action. So one of these genres would be interesting for me to try out," Sonam told a leading news agency.

Sonam is currently in talks with filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj and Shoojit Sircar for her upcoming film.

The actress started her career as an assistant director for the film Black under the mentorship of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her filmography includes excellent films like Sanju, Neeraja Padman, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

She has also been a part of some feel-good projects like Aisha, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Dolly, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Veere Di Weeding.

Sonam believes that the fate of a film does not depend upon its actors.

"Saawariya turned out to be a critical moment of us as it is a critical and commercial failure. But people liked us- Ranbir and me. We have worked for some amazing production houses since then," she said.