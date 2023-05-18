Looking for concerts near you? Apple puts Music and Maps to task [how it works]

Apple is bringing together two of its services to render a whole new experience to users, which will uplift your mood and end the dilemma of having to look for the perfect outing. Apple Music and Apple Maps work in tandem to show users concerts happening near you. The new concert discovery feature has a bundle of additional features within, which further aid your love for music.

Apple is introducing a new Set Lists feature under the Browse tab, which let users explore an artist's upcoming shows and view set lists across their tours. The new features, Apple says, celebrate the joy of live music, and give fans and artists more ways to connect.

If you haven't used Apple Maps in a while, this is reason enough to get started. Apple Maps now get more than 40 new Guides, which are curated by Apple Music editors to highlight the best venues to experience live music in some of the world's leading culture hubs. The guides include cities like Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, and Mexico City. It'll soon expand to other cities, but there's no official word on it.

"Apple Music Guides also allow fans to browse venues' upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam's concert discovery module — part of a suite of features that Shazam introduced last spring, leveraging concert information from the world-renowned event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown," Apple said.