Actors in Tamil and across South Indian desire to work with Rajinikanth. Many artistes plead filmmakers to give an opportunity to share screens space with him at least for one scene. What comes as a surprise is even an international actor too has wished to work with our Thalaivar.

American actor and filmmaker Bill Duke has made an open request to AR Murugadoss to cast him in Darbar on Twitter. "@ARMurugadoss I do not speak #Tamil...but I could be @rajinikanth "long lost American Cousin" or #Nayanthara "Uncle" you know they say I can act!!! @sreekar_prasad & @santoshsivan can edit me in!!! @anirudhofficial can compose a #HitSong with stars from all over, what you think?[sic]" he wrote.

The message apparently stunned AR Murugadoss, who responded, "Sirrrrrr..? It's really you? [sic]" However, it has to be seen whether the director will cast him in the flick. Nonetheless, it is not clear whether it is the official account of the said actor or his imposter.

Bill Duke is a multifaceted talent who has worked in the movies like Commando, Predator, American Gigolo, No Man's Land, Bird on a Wire, Menace II Society, Exit Wounds, Payback, X-Men: The Last Stand and Mandy among many others.

Coming to Darbar, the shooting of the multilingual is progressing in Mumbai and the team has plans to wrap up the filming by the end of August. The Rajinikanth starrer will be ready for release for next Pongal festival.

Darbar is an action thriller which tells the story of a cop played by Rajinikanth. Nayanthara enacts the role of his wife. Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and many others are part of the cast.