Wishlist Music has quickly captured the attention of critics and music lovers with its edgy, new approach to music. The label has signed on a slew of talented new artists and has lined up an impressive list of releases.

The latest of which is the single, "Koka '' with Starboyloc, Nibedita Pal, and Ankit Chauhan.

The track has catchy lyrics from Starboyloc and production from G Skillz. Along with it, Wishlist Music is also releasing a music video for the track featuring stars Ankit Chauhan and Nibedita Pal.

According to sources, the music video has been in the works for quite some time and is set to be a big project. The concept of the music video is refreshing and brings a new portrayal of love and romance.

Wishlist Music comments, "Music videos are an extension of the singer's creativity, it gives a new life to the music the singer has created. Starboyloc's vision for Koka and its music video was very inspiring and we set to work immediately once we heard his idea. We had so many great minds on board with us, that everything fell into place easily and the music video has turned out to be better than expected! The chemistry between Ankit (Chauhan) and Nibedita (Pal) was phenomenal, our directors at Weez Productions were nothing short of genius, and the support from our producers Foster Entertainment and Sankalp Bansal was unmatched. We at Wishlist Music are very proud of Koka and everyone who helped make it a reality."