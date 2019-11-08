As 2019 comes to an end, we have witnessed some of the stellar performances throughout the year. Actors who have surprised the audience with their phenomenal acting have surely pulled the audiences to the theatres and a testimony to the same would be the box office numbers.

Let's have a look at the actors who have nailed 2019 so far!

1. Shraddha Kapoor - The only actress to be on this list as she has given back to back hits with Chhichhore and Saaho. Both films are drastically different from each other as one has received critical acclaim and was a hit on the box office and the other had broken the records with its massy appeal.

2. Hrithik Roshan - The actor has blown everyone away with his epic transformation for two movies, Super 30 and WAR. From playing a character of Bihari teacher Anand Kumar to Kabir Luthra, Hrithik Roshan has nailed every bit of it and the testimony of the same is that both the films have been super successful at the box office.

3. Vicky Kaushal - The National Award for URI is the biggest highlight for Vicky Kaushal. The film with the low budget had shaken the box office with its grandeur of patriotism that comes along. Vicky Kaushal shines through this film as he transformed beyond expectations.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana - One more National Award winner who is known for delivering varied content. With six back-to-back hit films and consistent performances, Ayushmann Khurrana has strongly thrown his hat in the Bollywood superstars' ring. Article 15 and Dream Girl stand tall in the race of blockbuster films and majority credit goes to Ayushmann Khurrana.

5. Ranveer Singh - His film game is as topnotch as his fashion game. Gully Boy has turned a new page in Bollywood as the film was declared as the official entry to the Oscars. The character of an underground rapper and his rollercoaster journey, Ranveer Singh has nailed it with his stupendous acting skills.

6. Shahid Kapoor - Shahid Kapoor in and as Kabir Singh was the unexpected hit at the box office. The actor has proved his abilities beyond everything and the film charted excellent numbers at the box office. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh definitely is a game-changer of 2019.

After delivering varied performances in the year 2019, we definitely looking forward to all the actors in the coming year with their one level up performances.