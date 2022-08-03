The Department of Personnel and Trainings, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Govt. of India today issued a formal notification for the appointment of members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) into Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The Government of India on Wednesday inducted 16 officers of Jammu & Kashmir into the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

According to a notification issued by the Government of India, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella, Ruksana Gani, Rehana Batul, Mir Tariq Ali, Amit Sharma, Nazim Zia Khan, Shakeel-Ul-Rehman Rather, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Mohammad Akbar Wani, Sheikh Arshad Ayub, and Rajesh Sharma have been inducted in IAS.

J&K Government's efforts yield positive results

This has been made possible due to the tireless efforts of Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD) under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha

This is for the first time in the last 12 years that the JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS. 16 serving JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS for the years 2013-2018. Three officers have been appointed against vacancies of 2013, two against vacancies of 2016, three against vacancies of 2017, and 08 vacancies have been filled up for the year 2018.

The 1999 batch of JKAS officers is the major beneficiary of the inductions which have been carried out purely on a seniority basis after the seniority list was finalized by the GAD.

Many IAS officers were presently holding charge of twin departments and the promotions are likely to lessen their burden besides boosting the morale of local officers.

With inductions becoming a regular feature, more JKAS Officers are likely to be benefited by getting inducted into the prestigious India Administrative Service.

The exercise for induction of JKAS officers into IAS was delayed because of seniority disputes and certain other issues.

However, the General Administration Department headed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, initiated the exercise last year, which finally culminated in today's notification.