Dynasty politics has once again come to the forefront in Karnataka after Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Prajwal Revanna emerged as the only candidate to emerge victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He has announced that he will resign to give way for his grandfather and party supremo HD Devegowda.

Devegowda, who had given up his bastion Hassan for Revanna, lost from Tumakuru. Revanna's decision comes less than 24 hours after the election results were announced.

Speaking to media in Hassan, Prajwal said that he made the decision after taking deep considerations over the situation. He said that Devegowda had sacrificed his constituency for him.

"To reinstate the confidence of the JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of HD Devegowda. I am resigning from Hassan and he will contest from here for the by-elections. I don't intend to disrespect the people of Hassan. But Devegowda is the foundation of our party and we need to restore his place," said Prajwal.

Devegowda has not responded on the issue and it is not sure whether he will accept the proposal made by his grandson.