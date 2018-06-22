The Charing Cross station in London had been put on lockdown and armed policemen had rushed to the major station after a man on the tracks claimed to have a bomb on Friday (June 22). The man was soon arrested.

The moment the cops received news about the man, they swooped in to the station, through which both overground and underground trains run. The station was immediately "evacuated as a precaution" and all services were stopped. The British Transport Police took to Twitter to keep the citizens updated about the current scenario at the tube station and commuters were advised to avoid the Charing cross.

Even the Scotland Yard had rushed to the Charing Cross train station to assist the British Transport Polic following a report of the accused man "acting suspiciously".

The train services in the area had been initially stalled. "There is currently no southbound service from Camden Town to Kennington via Charing Cross, due to a customer incident. Northbound trains are also not calling at Charing Cross," the Northern Line said on Twitter.

⚠️ UPDATE:



Due to ongoing customer incident at Charing Cross, we're now suspended on the Charing Cross branch in both directions between Camden Town and Kennington stations. As a result, there is no service to Kennington.



Bakerloo line trains are not affected. — Northern line (@northernline) June 22, 2018

Northbound services have resumed from Kennington to Camden Town - southbound services are still suspended on the same section.



Charing Cross remains closed to Northern line services.



Please see https://t.co/CxosKtkFZj for the latest update.https://t.co/S6eAq7Abcm — Northern line (@northernline) June 22, 2018