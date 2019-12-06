Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who had voluntarily decided not to work together four decades ago, are now changing their stand as the two stars of Kollywood are reportedly uniting for a project. The responsibility of bringing the two icons together is taken by none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj!

Lokesh Kanagaraj Attempts what Shankar could not do

Many filmmakers that include Shankar wanted to cast Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together in a film in the last few decades and finally Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is busy with Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, has succeeding in it.

The filmmaker had first met Kamal Haasan and had paid a visit to Rajinikanth's house a few days ago. It looks like the serious discussions are underway.

How many movies did Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan act together?

Rajinikanth started his career in Kollywood in a small role in Apoorva Raagangal 1975 in which Kamal Haasan was the leading actor. Since then, the two actors have worked in the films like Anthuleni Katha, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Aadu Puli Attam, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thappu Thalangal, Aval Appadithan, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, Ninaithale Inikkum, and Thaayillamal Naan Illai.

In 1979, on the advice of Kamal Haasan, they decided not to act together. The decision was taken purely on the commercial aspect. According to the Ulaganayagan, remunerations were being split between the two by the producers and the actors were not being benefited from it.

Thereafter, Kamal Haasan did cameos in Rajinikanth's films like Thillu Mullu and Geraftaar.

A few years ago, Kamal Haasan had pointed out that even if they are willing their collaboration looks unrealistic as the producers would not have budget to producer after paying the remunerations of the two icons.

TN Elections 2021

In fact, Shankar wanted to bring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth together for 2.0, but the Ulaganayagan turned down the offer. With the language barriers blurring and making pan-Indian movies becoming a trend in South India, the actors now seem to have decided to join hands before they come together in politics to face 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.