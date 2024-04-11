The battle of Thiruvananthapuram is not just the usual fight for ideology or political parties or a competition of the manifestos. It is a territorial fight between someone's home turf and a newbie challenger. And with the latest Election Commission notice exchanged between Shashi Thaoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the fight for the Lok Sabha constituency turns from intense to borderline ugly.

Congress' Dr Tharoor, a former diplomat with a three decade long successful career at the United Nations, started his political career and made his Lok Sabha debut through the constituency in 2009. A feat he repeated during the next two consecutive elections, that is in 2014 and later in 2019. A senior Congress leader, Tharoor is credited for his oratorical skills and his debates on political issues at world platforms. He has also served as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in the Congress-led UPA government.

Hoping to ride on the anti-incumbency factor and make a break-in is Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He has had BJP top brass campaigning for him in the recent weeks, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The sitting Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronic and Information Technology happens to be a strong contender and from Kerala too. He made his way to the political corridors from a corporate background and is credited for being technologically clued in.

But what makes things tricky and tough for Chandrasekhar is that it's a constituency which has stood by Tharoor during his better and worst days alike; even when he was caught up in the sea storm of allegations and conspiracy theories after the death of his third wife Sunanda Pushkar. Thus making him one of the longest sitting MPs in Parliament.

Speaking of Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Traditionally, Thiruvananthapuram has chosen its leaders from either CPM or the Congress, but what makes Chandrasekhar bet on Lok Sabha Polls 2024 is probably the encouraging election results from 2019. Last elections, Tharoor secured over four lakh votes while the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan came a somewhat close second with a little over 3 lakh votes.

From the word go, both political leaders have been actively touring the constituency, with active presence on social media, making appearances at community events and among locals. Feverish campaigning also includes aggressive

Very soon after his candidature was announced by the BJP, Chandrasekhar has been aggressive in his campaigning, even launching personal attacks on Tharoor, including taking a dig at his "English speaking skills." He also said that it was, "a battle between politics of performnace and 15 years of non performance."

Congress leader retorted by calling Chandrasekhar his, "ignorant rival," and saying that their party promised an AIIMS for the city but never fulfilled it. "I want to turn around the question and ask what has BJP done for Thiruvananthapuram in its 10 years in power?" After Tharoor released a 70-page report of his achievements, the war of words reached a point where both the candidates challenged each other for a debate.

EC complaint against Chandrasekhar over Affidavit

However, a legal notice served on Tharoor by Rajeev Chandrasekhar seems to have put the hopes and rumors of a debate to rest. The Union Minister has issued a legal notice for "leveling cash-for-vote allegations" against him on a television show. The notice also seeks a public apology from Tharoor within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday filed a complaint to the EC for allegedly submitting a false affidavit and seeking verification on the same. According to the affidavit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared Rs 680 (Rupees six hundred and eighty only) as taxable income for 2021-2022.

As per the procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, which is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951. As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.

Thiruvananthapuram goes to voting on April 26.