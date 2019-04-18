Live

Phase 2 of the General Elections is taking place on Thursday, April 18. Karnataka will vote today to elect representatives of 14 seats. Polling in the remaining 14 seats will be held in the west coast and northern regions of the state in the third phase on April 23.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, polling for a total of 97 constituencies spread across 13 states will be conducted.

The victory in Karnataka is very much crucial for the Congress and it's alliance partners as it will decide the party's fate in overpowering the Modi-led BJP government.

In Karnataka, a major challenge to the BJP is that the party will have to face the coalition partners Congress and JD(S). Karnataka is the only gateway for the BJP in South India and plays a major role in the general elections.

Live Updates