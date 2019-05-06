Live

51 seats spanning across seven states are voting on Monday, May 6, for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. An estimated 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.

Voting for phase 5 will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths.

Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Live Updates