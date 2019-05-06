51 seats spanning across seven states are voting on Monday, May 6, for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. An estimated 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Voting for phase 5 will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths.
Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.
Live Updates
PM Modi urges to vote in record numbers in phase 5 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to participate in large numbers in the fifth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
"Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted.
Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019
A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future.
I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers.
Polling begins on 51 constituencies
The general elections 2019 have reached its fifth phase of voting. An estimated 8.75 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Political bigwigs such as Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Smriti Irani are up for election in the fifth of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls today.